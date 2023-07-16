Maha: Sharad Pawar camp of NCP holds signature campaign in Latur
PTI | Latur | Updated: 16-07-2023 17:44 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 17:35 IST
Nationalist Congress Party's youth wing and supporters of the party founder Sharad Pawar on Sunday organised a signature campaign in Latur city of Maharashtra. The objective of the ''self-respect'' campaign was to spread awareness among people over the current political situation in the state in the wake of a split in NCP.
''Ajit Pawar and eight other legislators split NCP and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government. We conducted the signature drive to extend the support to Sharad Pawar,'' a party activist said.
