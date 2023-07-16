Left Menu

Maha: Sharad Pawar camp of NCP holds signature campaign in Latur

Nationalist Congress Partys youth wing and supporters of the party founder Sharad Pawar on Sunday organised a signature campaign in Latur city of Maharashtra. We conducted the signature drive to extend the support to Sharad Pawar, a party activist said.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 16-07-2023 17:44 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 17:35 IST
Maha: Sharad Pawar camp of NCP holds signature campaign in Latur
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party's youth wing and supporters of the party founder Sharad Pawar on Sunday organised a signature campaign in Latur city of Maharashtra. The objective of the ''self-respect'' campaign was to spread awareness among people over the current political situation in the state in the wake of a split in NCP.

''Ajit Pawar and eight other legislators split NCP and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government. We conducted the signature drive to extend the support to Sharad Pawar,'' a party activist said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
The Journey to One Dollar: Unraveling Dogecoin's Potential

The Journey to One Dollar: Unraveling Dogecoin's Potential

 Global
3
Experts unveil 'Atmanirbhar Suraksha' campaign as India progresses towards rapid urbanization

Experts unveil 'Atmanirbhar Suraksha' campaign as India progresses towards r...

 Global
4
Raise voice in Parliament against destructive YSRCP rule, Naidu tells TDP MPs

Raise voice in Parliament against destructive YSRCP rule, Naidu tells TDP MP...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Time for You: The Art of Switching Gears from Work to Personal

Harvesting the Future: The Agtech Revolution in Action

Boost Productivity, Reduce Stress: Mindfulness and Meditation Tips for the Workplace

From India to the World: UPI Sparks a Global Revolution in Digital Payments

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023