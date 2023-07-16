"Delhi CM should tell how much money spent on infrastructure, advertisements in last 9 years": Gautam Gambhir

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir on Sunday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will have to tell the people how much money the government has spent on infrastructure and advertisements in the last nine years under his tenure amid floodings, water loggings in several parts of the city. The East Delhi MP alleged that CM Kejriwal runs away from issues whenever Delhi is in a problem.

While speaking to ANI, Gautam Gambhir said," Delhi CM will have to tell the people of Delhi how much money has been spent on infrastructure in the city and how much on advertisement. Delhi CM runs away from every issue be it calamity or any other problem. It is our responsibility to save Delhi." The blame game over the Yamuna spill and flooding in the national capital took centrestage yet again, with the BJP's Delhi chief Virendraa Sachdeva claiming that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did not plan or prepare for the prevailing situation.

The BJP leader's remark came in response to Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj's statement on Saturday that the BJP at the Centre and in neighbouring Haryana had hatched a conspiracy to push the national capital into a flood-like situation. "The rainfall had been predicted in advance. What preparations did CM Kejriwal make? People displaced from the flooded low-lying areas of the Yamuna are being made to sleep under an open sky, on roads. What preparations did the Delhi government make for them?," CM Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile the BJP national spokesperson RP Singh on Sunday came down heavily on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the prevailing flood situation in the national capital, accusing the ruling party of trying to hide its failure in dealing with the water woes. "They(AAP) are making such unfounded allegations against us in a desperate bid to hide their failure. They were supposed to clean the Yamuna but they did not. If they had ensured proper cleaning of the Yamuna on time, the situation in the national capital wouldn't have come to this. They should talk about the scam that took place in the name of Yamuna cleaning," the BJP leader said.

Singh was responding to Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi accusing the Haryana government of deliberately releasing water from the Hathinikund barrage to flood the national capital. (ANI)

