White House remains concerned North Korea will conduct another missile test

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2023 18:18 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 18:14 IST
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday the Biden administration remains concerned that North Korea will move forward with another intercontinental ballistic missile test.

"I have been concerned for some time that North Korea would conduct what would be its seventh nuclear test," Sullivan said during an interview with CBS.

"I don't see any immediate indications that's going to happen, but it would not come as a surprise if North Korea moves forward with another test with respect to its intercontinental ballistic missile capability," he said.

