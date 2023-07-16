White House remains concerned North Korea will conduct another missile test
- Country:
- United States
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday the Biden administration remains concerned that North Korea will move forward with another intercontinental ballistic missile test.
"I have been concerned for some time that North Korea would conduct what would be its seventh nuclear test," Sullivan said during an interview with CBS.
"I don't see any immediate indications that's going to happen, but it would not come as a surprise if North Korea moves forward with another test with respect to its intercontinental ballistic missile capability," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- Sullivan
- North Korea
- White House
- Jake Sullivan
ALSO READ
State Department review of 2021 Afghanistan evacuation critical of Biden, Trump
Unthinkable, the fight isn't over: Joe Biden on Supreme Court's decision to strike down student-loan forgiveness plan
Biden offers alternative student debt relief plan that would remove immediate threat of default
Biden offers alternative student debt relief plan that would remove immediate threat of default
Biden will host Sweden's prime minister at the White House as the Nordic nation seeks to join NATO