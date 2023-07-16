Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti urges judiciary to take suo-motu notice of Assam CM's remarks on Muslims

Himanta Biswa is openly urging Hindus to forcibly take away even their meagre forms of livelihood -- vegetable vendors and kirhana shops.While the judiciary took quick action against Rahul Gandhi for raising legitimate questions on corruption, what stops them from taking suo moto notice of the Assam CMs fire stoking statements..., Mufti wrote on Twitter.Responding to reporters questions on the high price of vegetables in Guwahati, Sarma recently said, Vegetables are not priced so high in villages.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-07-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 18:47 IST
Mehbooba Mufti urges judiciary to take suo-motu notice of Assam CM's remarks on Muslims
  • Country:
  • India

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma blaming Muslims for price rise shows the utter failure of the BJP-led government to control unemployment and inflation.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister added that while the judiciary took action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for raising questions on corruption, it should also take suo-motu notice of Sarma's remarks.

''Assam CM blaming Muslims for crippling price rise shows BJP's utter failure on unemployment, inflation and lack of development. Himanta Biswa is openly urging Hindus to forcibly take away even their meagre forms of livelihood -- vegetable vendors and kirhana shops.

''While the judiciary took quick action against Rahul Gandhi for raising legitimate questions on corruption, what stops them from taking suo moto notice of the Assam CM's fire stoking statements...,'' Mufti wrote on Twitter.

Responding to reporters' questions on the high price of vegetables in Guwahati, Sarma recently said, ''Vegetables are not priced so high in villages. Here, the Miya vendors charge us more. Had it been Assamese vendors selling vegetables, they would not have fleeced their own people.'' ''I will clear all the footpaths of Guwahati and I urge our Assamese people to come forward and start their businesses,'' he had added.

Miya is originally a pejorative term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam. In recent years, activists from the community have started adopting this term in a gesture of defiance.

Opposition parties in Assam have slammed Sarma for his comments, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader of playing communal politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil society organisations says

12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil soc...

 Congo (Kinshasa)
4
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023