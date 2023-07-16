Root cause of Delhi flood is not Hathnikund's water, but corruption of Kejriwal's govt: Virendraa Sachdeva

Hitting out at Aam Aadmi Party over the Yamuna spill and flooding in the national capital, BJP's Delhi chief Virendraa Sachdeva on Saturday said that the root cause of the flood in Delhi is not because of the water of Hathni Kund, it is the corruption of Arvind Kejriwal-led government, which needs a judicial inquiry. While attending a press conference with Co-convenor Delhi BJP Legal Cell Bansuri Swaraj, Virendraa Sachdeva said, "The root cause of flood in Delhi is not the water of Hathni Kund, it is the corruption of Kejriwal government, which needs a judicial inquiry."

Sachdeva alleged that the government has not spent on the cleanliness of the Yamuna River due to which the flood water has come in urban areas. He said, "If money had been spent on cleaning Yamuna then the river have had the depth to flow and its submergence area would have been clean, preventing the flood water to come into urban areas."

Highlighting the Apex Committee meeting meant for flood control and preparedness in Delhi which has not been held for the last two years, the BJP chief said that Kejriwal must answer people regarding this. "I demand Kejriwal tell the people of Delhi why the meeting of the Apex Committee, which is mandatory to be held by June under the Flood Control Order, has not been held for the last 2 years," he said.

Meanwhile, Bansuri Swaraj claimed that the major part of the city is drowned due to the breakdown of the reverse flow wall built in the drain around 2010. "The reverse flow wall built in the drain around 2010 which prevents the backflow was never repaired by the Kejriwal-led government and due to its breakdown the water went reversed back, drowning the major part of the city," she said.

Earlier in the day, Sachdeva claimed that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal did not plan or prepare for the prevailing situation. The BJP leader's remark came in response to Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj's statement on Saturday that the BJP at the Centre and in neighbouring Haryana had hatched a conspiracy to push the national capital into a flood-like situation.

Sachdeva said, "The rainfall had been predicted in advance. What preparations did CM Kejriwal make? People displaced from the flooded low-lying areas of the Yamuna are being made to sleep under an open sky, on roads. What preparations did the Delhi government make for them?" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)