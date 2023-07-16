Left Menu

AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj attacks BJP over ITO barrage maintenance issue

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday attacked the BJP, saying the party falsely accused the AAP of not paying for the maintenance of the ITO barrage even though it is managed by the Haryana government.BJPs Ramesh Bidhuri should know that the ITO barrage is managed by the Haryana government, which accepted that the barrage was not maintained, five gates were not opened and this led to the rise in Yamunas water levels.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 19:59 IST
AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj attacks BJP over ITO barrage maintenance issue
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday attacked the BJP, saying the party falsely accused the AAP of not paying for the maintenance of the ITO barrage even though it is managed by the Haryana government.

''BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri should know that the ITO barrage is managed by the Haryana government, which accepted that the barrage was not maintained, five gates were not opened and this led to the rise in Yamuna's water levels. This is also the reason why there was a breach in our regulator,'' Bharadwaj said at a press conference here.

''To cover up for the damage caused by them, the BJP has come up with the excuse that the Delhi government is not paying for the maintenance of the barrage,'' he alleged.

The AAP leader further claimed that letters were written by the Delhi government to Haryana in 2017 and in 2021, seeking the handover of the ITO barrage to the national capital.

''In 2017, Secretary of Irrigation and Flood Control of Delhi, IAS officer Keshav Chandra, had told the Haryana government in a letter to give the barrage back to the Delhi government. He also referred to a 2015 meeting of Delhi and Haryana officers where the same matter was discussed. In 2021, another letter was sent to the Haryana government asking them to hand over the barrage, citing no maintenance,'' he claimed.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday formed a two-member fact-finding committee to look into the jammed gates of the ITO barrage in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
4
12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil society organisations says

12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil soc...

 Congo (Kinshasa)

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023