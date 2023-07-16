Left Menu

Maharashtra: Tea party organized on eve of Monsoon Session of Legislative Assembly

"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar along with the cabinet members were present in the meeting," Maharashtra CMO said.

ANI | Updated: 16-07-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 20:02 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/Maharashtra CMO). Image Credit: ANI
A tea party was organized at the Sahyadri State Guest House in Mumbai on the eve of the Monsoon Session of the state legislature on Sunday, an official statement issued by Maharashtra Chief Minister office (CMO) said. The tea party was attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar along with the cabinet members were present in the meeting," Maharashtra CMO said. Earlier today, the MLAs of the NCP Ajit Pawar faction reached the YB Chavan Centre to meet NCP President Sharad Pawar.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and Praful Patel along with their MLAs reach YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai to meet NCP President Sharad Pawar Chhagan Bhujbal, Aditi Tatkare, and Hasan Mashrif were among those who arrived at the center.

Reacting to the meeting between the two factions, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said," For years Sharad Pawar was their leader, so they must have gone to meet him, no big deal in it." Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar met Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar's wife Pratibha Pawar on Saturday and said that he has the right to visit his family.

"I hold all the rights to meet my family. My aunt (Pratibha Pawar) was not keeping well and was hospitalised, so I went to meet her after she was discharged," he said. In a major Cabinet expansion in the Eknath Shinde-led government soon after the inclusion of nine MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), new Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has been entrusted with finance and planning ministries.

Earlier on July 2, Ajit Pawar split the NCP down the middle as he joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra along with 8 senior MLAs and took oath as the state's deputy chief minister for the fifth time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

