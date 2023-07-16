Left Menu

"We'll have to fight, remove BJP from power," CPI leader D Raja on Opposition meet

"All parties are of the strong resolve that we will have to fight and remove BJP from power," D Raja said. 

"We'll have to fight, remove BJP from power," CPI leader D Raja on Opposition meet
Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the second Opposition meeting in Karnataka's Bengaluru the Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja on Sunday said that all parties have to fight together to remove Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power. "All parties are of the strong resolve that we will have to fight and remove BJP from power," D Raja said.

He further said that "This resolve will be taken further with more determination and commitment in the meeting." "This is the second meeting. The first meeting was held at Patna in which more than 15 Opposition parties attended the meeting. In this meeting I hope there will be more parties," he added.

The opposition meet in Bengaluru is scheduled with the purpose of uniting the opposition to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming general assembly polls in 2024. Top leaders of at least 24 political parties would attend the second Opposition unity meeting being convened by Congress in Bengaluru.

Significantly, a mega opposition meeting was held in Bihar's Patna on June 23. Moreover, Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has also invited top opposition leaders to participate in the next unity meeting.

Congress President in a letter addressed to top opposition party leaders reminded them about their participation in June 23 opposition meeting held in Patna called by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish kumar. "The meeting was a great success as we were able to discuss various important issues that threaten our democratic polity and came to a unanimous agreement on unitedly fighting the next General Elections," Kharge said in his invitation letter.

Congress President further reminded the leaders that we had further agreed to meet again in July. "I believe that it is important to continue these discussions and build on the momentum that we have created. We need to work together to find solutions to the challenges that our country is facing," the letter further stated. "In furtherance thereof, I request you to kindly make it convenient to attend the meeting followed by dinner on July 17 at 6.00 pm at Bengaluru. The meeting will continue on July 18 2023 from 11.00 am onwards. Looking forward to meeting you in Bengaluru," Kharge further stated in his letter.

The first Opposition Unity meeting attended by more than 15 parties was held in Patna on June 23, and it was convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

