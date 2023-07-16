People punished previous governments for their sins: Adityanath

People have punished previous governments for their ''sins'' and effective work is being done in the state today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday.

The chief minister was speaking at the inauguration of the Jhulelal temple here. He unveiled a statue of Lord Jhulelal amid Vedic chants.

''People have punished the previous governments for their sins and effective work is being done in the state today,'' Adityanath said.

He praised the Sindhi community for generating employment opportunities for people.

The Sindhi community never came in the way of development of the city. In the 75 years since independence, this community has not only been living well but also giving jobs to others, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)