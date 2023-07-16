Left Menu

People punished previous governments for their sins: Adityanath

People have punished previous governments for their sins and effective work is being done in the state today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday.The chief minister was speaking at the inauguration of the Jhulelal temple here.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 16-07-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 20:27 IST
People punished previous governments for their sins: Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

People have punished previous governments for their ''sins'' and effective work is being done in the state today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday.

The chief minister was speaking at the inauguration of the Jhulelal temple here. He unveiled a statue of Lord Jhulelal amid Vedic chants.

''People have punished the previous governments for their sins and effective work is being done in the state today,'' Adityanath said.

He praised the Sindhi community for generating employment opportunities for people.

The Sindhi community never came in the way of development of the city. In the 75 years since independence, this community has not only been living well but also giving jobs to others, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
4
12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil society organisations says

12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil soc...

 Congo (Kinshasa)

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023