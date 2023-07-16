Congress has regularly compromised interest of its state units: BJP

The Congress has "regularly" compromised the interest of its state units and reduced itself to "a bunch of people" running around Rahul Gandhi to keep him relevant, the BJP charged on Sunday after the opposition party came out in support of AAP on Delhi ordinance issue.

The Congress made it clear that it will not back the Centre's ordinance on the control of administrative services in Delhi and will oppose any attempt of the central government to ''sabotage federalism'' in the country.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is opposing the ordinance and had demanded support from the Congress on the issue as a condition to attend the two-day Opposition meet in Bengaluru from Monday, said it was ''a positive development''.

However, the BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya lashed out at the Congress' central leadership.

"Delhi Congress had opposed support for AAP. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is standing up against Mamata Banerjee's murderous regime in West Bengal. But in both states, the central leadership of the Congress has struck a deal with AAP and the TMC, with no gain in return," he said.

"Congress has regularly compromised the interest of its state units and reduced itself to a bunch of people running around Rahul Gandhi, to keep him relevant," the BJP leader alleged.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, BJP national spokesperson RP Singh hoped that it decided to support AAP on the Delhi ordinance issue after consulting its state units in Delhi and Punjab.

"I hope Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi would have sought the opinion of Delhi and Punjab units of their party because both Congress state units are speaking otherwise," Singh told PTI.

"This (Congress decision to support AAP) is a meeting of minds but not of hearts because their party workers are being arrested by AAP," he added.

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested Congress leader and former state deputy chief minister O P Soni on July 9 for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income from 2016 to 2022.

"The Congress' local cadre will respond to them (party's central leadership) because their former deputy CM is in jail …they will have to see whether they want to continue their party in Punjab or pack up," Singh said.

BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said there are divisions and confusion within the Congress.

''Disunited Congress holding fractured 'Opposition meeting' in Bengaluru should first explain differences within Congress''.

''On issue of Delhi Service Ordinance: Punjab Congress Mr Pratap Bajwa categorically said 'AAP doesn't deserve Congress Support'. Congress leader Mr Maken said 'Congress should not support AAP'.

''Today, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal says 'Congress not in favour of Ordinance-support AAP'. Political desperation and confusion grips Congress,'' he said on Twitter.

