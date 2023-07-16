Following are the top stories at 9.20 pm.

DEL58 OPPN-LD MEET 26 Oppn parties likely to attend 2-day brainstorming session from Monday to take on BJP New Delhi: Top leaders of 26 opposition parties are expected to attend the two-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru from Monday where they are likely to start work on a common minimum programme and announce a joint agitational plan to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

DEL46 RJ-3RDLD NADDA **** Opposition parties forming 'Protection of Dynasties Alliance': J P Nadda Jaipur: BJP president J P Nadda charged on Sunday that opposition parties were in the process of forming an alliance to ''protect'' their dynastic politics and that the UPA of Congress stood for ''utpidan, pakshpat and atyachar'' - oppression, favouritism and atrocities. **** DEL55 BJP-CONG-LD ORDINANCE **** Congress has regularly compromised interest of its state units: BJP New Delhi: The Congress has "regularly" compromised the interest of its state units and reduced itself to "a bunch of people" running around Rahul Gandhi to keep him relevant, the BJP charged on Sunday after the opposition party came out in support of AAP on Delhi ordinance issue. **** BOM10 MH-AJIT-LD SHARAD PAWAR **** Maha: Ajit Pawar and other NCP ministers meet Sharad Pawar, urge him to keep party united Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of NCP and some ministers from his camp met party president Sharad Pawar here on Sunday and requested him to keep the Nationalist Congress Party united, party leader Praful Patel said. **** DEL52 DL-FLOOD-KEJRIWAL-RELIEF **** Delhi govt to give financial aid of Rs 10,000 to flood-hit families New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the Delhi government will provide a financial aid of Rs 10,000 each to the flood-affected families. **** CAL11 WB-TMC LD BJP LEADERS **** BJP predicts collapse of Mamata govt in coming months, TMC refuses to give importance Kolkata: Stepping up the attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, the BJP on Sunday said the collapse of the Mamata Banerjee government was just a matter of time. **** MDS3 KA-JDS-NDA-BOMMAI **** Bommai hints at alliance talks with JD(S) ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls Hubballi (K'taka): Senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday hinted at talks regarding the JD(S) joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. **** DES53 UKD-RAIN-LANDSLIDES **** Rains lash Uttarakhand, several roads blocked due to landslides Dehradun: Rains lashed many places in Uttarakhand on Sunday, triggering landslides that blocked several roads, including the Badrinath national highway, officials said. **** MDS6 KL-SILVERLINE-CPI(M)-SREEDHARAN **** Kerala govt suppressed actual completion cost of SilverLine to get project approved: 'Metroman' E Sreedharan Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala ''suppressed'' the actual completion costs of its ambitious semi-high speed rail project, SilverLine, to get approval for the same, 'Metroman' E Sreedharan said on Sunday. **** FOREIGN FGN35: PAK-HINDU-TEMPLE-ATTACK ****Karachi: A Hindu temple was attacked with rocket launchers by a gang of dacoits in the Southern Sindh province of Pakistan on Sunday, in the second such incident of vandalism of a place of worship belonging to the minority community in less than two days.**** FGN34: JAISHANKAR-LD MEKONG ****Bangkok: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that peace and prosperity in the Mekong region play a pivotal role in realising India's vision for security and growth for all countries in the region under its Act East policy.**** FGN37 PAK-WOMAN-LD INDIA **** Family and neighbours of Pakistani woman who sneaked into India for her lover don't want her to return Karachi: A Pakistani mother of four, who sneaked into India to live with a Hindu man whom she befriended through an online game platform, has been ostracised by her family and neighbours here for daring to defy the societal norms in this conservative Muslim country. ****

