‘Victims of TMC’s torture’ to take part in BJP rally next week

The West Bengal BJP has decided to take out a protest rally in Kolkata on July 19 in which alleged victims of the Trinamool Congress' 'torture' during the recently concluded panchayat polls in the state will participate.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said this after a meeting of the party office-bearers to take stock of the prevailing situation in the state in the wake of the violence before and after the rural polls.

''BJP supporters and their family members were tortured by the TMC's goons during the panchayat election process. They will take part in the rally. This will be the first phase of our peaceful non-violent protest against the reign of terror by the ruling party. We will intensify our movement in the coming days,'' Majumdar said. The exact time and route of the rally will be decided later based on the inputs from the party's district units, a BJP source said.

A total of 39 people were killed in panchayat poll-related violence since the election date was announced on June 8, police sources said. A majority of those who lost their lives were affiliated with the TMC.

Reacting to Majumdar's announcement, senior TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim claimed state BJP leaders are doing this to remain relevant to their Delhi bosses.

''In a democracy, they have every right to take out a rally. But that will not increase their vote margin, as people know the true self of the BJP. The national leadership knows the capability of their state unit leaders as well,'' Hakim said. TMC also termed as a pack of lies the BJP's claims that its members had been attacked by the ruling party men during and after the polls, saying it was just the opposite.

