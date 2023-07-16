"Optics cannot alter undeniable truth...": NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto on Ajit Pawar faction visit 

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto on Sunday said the visit by Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction visit to Sharad Pawar is a failed attempt and these optics cannot alter the undeniable truth that they have joined Maharashtra government. Clyde Crasto called the visit of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction a 'failed visit'.

In this regard, Clyde Crasto took to Twitter and said, "Breakaway NCP group suddenly remembered Sharad Pawar Saheb after witnessing the overwhelming support he is receiving from the people of Maharashtra. Today's visit was a failed attempt to show people that they're still in touch. These optics cannot alter the undeniable truth." Praful Patel said Ajit Pawar led faction paid visit to Sharad Pawar to seek blessings of the latter.

"We all came here to seek the blessings of respected Sharad Pawar today. We requested Pawar sahib that NCP should stay united. On this, Sharad Pawar did not give any reaction," he said. Reacting to the meeting between the two factions, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said," For years Sharad Pawar was their leader, so they must have gone to meet him, no big deal in it."

Earlier today, the MLAs of the NCP Ajit Pawar faction reached the YB Chavan Centre to meet NCP President Sharad Pawar. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and Praful Patel along with their MLAs reach YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai to meet NCP President Sharad PawarChhagan Bhujbal, Aditi Tatkare, and Hasan Mashrif were among those who arrived at the center.

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar met Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar's wife Pratibha Pawar on Saturday and said that he has the right to visit his family. "I hold all the rights to meet my family. My aunt (Pratibha Pawar) was not keeping well and was hospitalised, so I went to meet her after she was discharged," he said.

The development came after Pratibha Pawar, wife of Sharad Pawar, underwent surgery at the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on Friday. This was Ajit Pawar's first visit to Sharad Pawar's residence, Silver Oak after he rebelled against his uncle and joined the Eknath Shinde government on July 2.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister with eight other party legislators also joining the National Democratic Alliance government in the state. (ANI)

