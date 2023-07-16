“BJP’s nine years outmatched sixty years of Congress government:” Sarbananda Sonowal  

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said that nine years of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) outmatched 60 years of Congress government's "misrule" by far. Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal further said the Narendra Modi government at the centre has brought remarkable changes in the country.

"The 9-years of BJP government's development initiatives, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have brought remarkable changes. Previously unthinkable, the BJP-led government has undertaken numerous welfare projects that have surpassed the achievements of the previous 60 years. Initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, PM Kisan, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Make in India, Digital India, Mudra Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana have ushered in a new era of progress," Sonowal said. Coming down heavily on Congress, Sarbananda Sonowal alleged that Assam and the North-East region were "disregarded and considered unimportant" as they became hubs of 'exploitation and oppression' during UPA government.

"Congress governments failed to acknowledge the aspirations and desires of its people. However, under visionary policies of Prime Minister Modi, the North-Eastern landscape has undergone a profound transformation, marking the beginning of a new era of progress. The once-neglected region has now emerged as a symbol of peace and stability, leading the way towards new dimensions of development. Empowered with newfound strength and courage, the North-East of India is now driving the country's progress as an engine of growth," the Union Minister said. Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday attended a senior party worker's meet as well as tiffin party at Tengakhat under the Duliajaan assembly constituency in Dibrugarh district.

Addressing the party workers at the meet, senior leader of BJP called upon to continue their work towards nation building by working for people with utmost honesty, dedication, devotion and commitment. Speaking on the occasion, the senior leader of BJP, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "The essence of Indian civilization, culture, philosophy, and human values should resonate in our deeds and actions. It is vital for every individual in Bharatvarsha (India) to uphold their responsibilities, preserving peace and unity, and striving to make it a global leader. As we work towards building a robust Indian society, the members of the Indian Janata Party must set a positive example, championing these cherished values. We must remain devoted to enhancing our dedicated service, loyalty, and responsibility in the process of nation-building. As a responsible worker, I pledge to remain dedicated at every moment, working diligently towards the progress of our people and our country."

He further said that within the 100 years since India's independence in 1947, Prime Minister Modi's visionary dream of making the country self-reliant has now taken shape during this transformative era. "This dream is becoming a reality in various sectors today. The far-sightedness of Modi's policies has instilled enduring hope and aspirations among the people of the nation. India's progress under his leadership has elevated it to the fifth-largest economy in the world, a matter of immense pride for every Indian. Leaders of various countries around the world also praise Modi's dynamic approach, making India a source of joy and admiration," Sonowal said.

Further, Sonowal said that with the Lok Sabha elections in mind, the BJP's workers must put in extensive efforts to propagate the government's welfare initiatives and expand the party's organisational strength. "The driving force behind all this is the dedication of our workers. Through a powerful 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan', our workers would diligently serve the people to strengthen BJP's position. Strengthening social and party connections means strengthening the nation," he added. (ANI)

