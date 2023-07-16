Left Menu

Opposition meet in Bengaluru good for democracy, 2024 elections: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took a jibe at the BJP and asserted that the party has lost its leadership and direction in Chhattisgarh.  

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took a jibe at the BJP and asserted that the party has lost its leadership and direction in Chhattisgarh. He further stated that wherever the Prime Minister Modi-led BJP contested an election, they suffered defeat.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "Modi fought elections in various states and faced defeat in Karnataka and Himachal. Local and national issues are different, and the BJP has become leaderless and issueless in the state (Chattisgarh)." Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel showed high hopes for the upcoming opposition meeting and said, "This (second joint meeting of Opposition parties) is very good for democracy. This is also good for 2024 (Lok Sabha elections)."

Opposition parties met in Patna last month, and the next Opposition party meeting is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. Around 24 top leaders of political parties will be attending the meeting. (ANI)

