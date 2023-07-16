Tunisia and EU sign pact to stem migration
Updated: 16-07-2023 23:01 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 23:01 IST
Tunisia's President Kais Saied and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen signed a "strategic partnership" agreement that will help combat human traffickers, the Tunisian presidency and the Dutch Prime Minister said on Sunday.
"It contains agreements on disrupting the business model of people smugglers and human traffickers, strengthening border control and improving registration and return. All essential measures for bolstering efforts to stop irregular migration," Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Twitter.
