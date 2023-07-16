"Opposition work is to oppose...," Narendra Singh Tomar on Congress support to Delhi Ordinance

Following the Congress decision to oppose the Centre's ordinance related to the control of administrative services in Delhi, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said that Opposition work is to oppose. "Their (opposition) work is to oppose but our (BJP-led central government) work is to save it," Narendra Singh Tomar said.

Coming out in support of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital, the Congress said they will oppose the Centre's Ordinance overturning the Supreme Court ruling vesting control of services in the ruling party. The development assumes significance as the Congress cleared its stand on the issue, which has put the Centre and the AAP at loggerheads, just ahead of the second meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru, which will be held over two days — July 17-18.

"The Congress will oppose the Centre's Ordinance against the Delhi government," Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera told ANI on Sunday. Khera said the decision to oppose the Ordinance was taken at the party's Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting on July 15.

"We have always been opposing any attempt to weaken the federal structure of the country, of our polity and our governance," the Congress leader added. Khera alleged that since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, he has been attacking the federal structure of the country, "whether it be Tamil Nadu, West Bengal or Delhi".

"We have been very steadfast in opposing any such attempt to weaken the federal structure of the country," the Congress leader added. "Likewise, in the case of Delhi Ordinance, which the Centre has brought, yesterday, we had our Party's Parliament Strategy Group meeting and there also it was decided that the Congress will oppose this Ordinance," Khera said, clearing the Congress' stand.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the Congress' "unequivocal opposition" to the Delhi ordinance was "a positive development". AAP MP and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha tweeted, "Congress announces its unequivocal opposition to the Delhi Ordinance. This is a positive development."

Earlier, the ruling AAP and Congress leaders had locked horns over the issue, with the latter not clearing its stand on the Ordinance overturning the Supreme Court ruling in the matter. Earlier in May, the Union government brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'.

The ordinance has been brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the SC judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case. (ANI)

