2,29,221 pilgrims performed darshan since beginning of Amarnath Yatra: J-K Govt 

A total of 2,29,221 pilgrims have performed darshan at the Holy Cave in Amarnath since the beginning of Yatra on July 1, an official statement issued by Directorate of Information and Public relations said on Sunday. DIPR said that a total of 20,806 Amarnath yatries performed darshan on Sunday.

"Although the weather was not favorable today as Valley witnessed downpour in several parts yet 20806 pilgrims performed darshan at Holy Cave smoothly and comfortably with the support of administration and government agencies.With this, the cumulative total of pilgrims who visited Cave shrine climbed to 229221," an official statement said. The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, along with senior police and paramilitary officials, conducted a security review at various points, including the Navyug Tunnel on National Highway in Kashmir to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims and tourists during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

"During the review, ADGP Kumar personally inspected the live up and down convoy movements, observing the existing security measures in place. He provided valuable insights and advised the implementation of additional measures to be adopted by the police and CRPF personnel," an official statement said. The annual Amarnath Yatra began on July 1. The 62-day pilgrimage will culminate on August 31. (ANI)

