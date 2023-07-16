"Karnataka govt planning to create platform to enable MSME industries get access to fintech companies": State Minister MB Patil 

Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil on Sunday said that State government is planning to create a dedicated platform to enable MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) get access to fintech companies. In this regard, MB Patil took to Twitter and said, "Through Small steps & Big Leaps, Karnataka will stand by its Job Creators. Industries department will look into creating a Platform to enable industries with access to FinTech companies, to "UNLOCK KARNATAKA"(s) manufacturing potential. Karnataka has 1000s of MSMEs and Large Industries who employ Lakhs of Workers across the state are the true backbone of the economy."

He further stated that Karnataka has emerged as a fintech hub. "The state of Karnataka has emerged as a fintech hub. Enabling access for MSMEs with fintech companies would further the growth of particular manufacturing industries," the minister said.

Earlier Karnataka Minister MB Patil said that the legal hurdles related to providing 300 acres of land to search iPhone maker, Foxconn, have been resolved and the land will be handed over soon to the company. He stated this at the legislative assembly while answering a query by Dheeraj Muniraju, MLA of Doddaballapura.

"A total of 300 acres will be given to the company in the ITIR spread over Devanahalli and Doddaballapura taluks. The company would invest around Rs 8,500 crore to set up a manufacturing plant. The company can commence construction work immediately after the handing over of the land," Patil said. (ANI)

