Maha: Protest held outside venue of Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide's public meeting

Members of some organisations on Sunday held a protest against Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide outside a hall in Navi Mumbais Koparkhairane during his talk there, as they cited his alleged past controversial remarks and demanded the cancellation of his event.The protesters included members of Sambhaji Brigade, Bahujan Mukti Party, Republican Sena and others.A large number of women and other protesters carried placards, banners and posters against Bhide and shouted slogans against him at the entrance of the venue and tried to disrupt the meeting.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-07-2023 23:49 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 23:49 IST
Members of some organisations on Sunday held a protest against Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide outside a hall in Navi Mumbai's Koparkhairane during his talk there, as they cited his alleged past controversial remarks and demanded the cancellation of his event.

The protesters included members of Sambhaji Brigade, Bahujan Mukti Party, Republican Sena and others.

A large number of women and other protesters carried placards, banners and posters against Bhide and shouted slogans against him at the entrance of the venue and tried to disrupt the meeting. Videos of the protest also surfaced on social media. However, Bhide arrived at the venue in tight police security in the evening. He delivered his talk and left the place soon afterwards. The protest continued outside the venue during his address. The public meeting was organised by the Shri Shiv Pratishthan, Hindustan. Some of the protesters told reporters that they gave letters to the police seeking that Bhide's meeting be cancelled, but the event was held as planned.

The police assured them that if any objectionable remark was found in Bhide's speech, then they would take cognisance and register an offence, the protesters said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

