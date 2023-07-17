Left Menu

Traffic on key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia's mainland halted amid reports of explosions

Tallinn | Updated: 17-07-2023 09:45 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 09:35 IST
Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia's mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions.

The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday but did not specify the reason.

News reports said local residents heard explosions before dawn, but there was no confirmation.

The 19-kilometre bridge that was opened in 2018 is the main land connection between Russia and the Crimean peninsula.

