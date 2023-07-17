Left Menu

India, US among closest partners: US Treasury Secretary Yellen

United States Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen on Monday said the US and India are among the closest partners in the world and her country appreciates Indias leadership during its G20 presidency.Yellen and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday addressed the media ahead of the India-US dialogue as part of the G20 meetings currently underway here in Gujarat.We highly value our bilateral relationship with India.

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 17-07-2023 09:59 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 09:58 IST
India, US among closest partners: US Treasury Secretary Yellen
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

United States Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen on Monday said the US and India are among the closest partners in the world and her country appreciates India's leadership during its G20 presidency.

Yellen and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday addressed the media ahead of the India-US dialogue as part of the G20 meetings currently underway here in Gujarat.

''We highly value our bilateral relationship with India. The US and India are among the closest partners in the world. The US appreciates India's leadership during its G20 presidency,'' Yellen said in a statement.

On the occasion, Sitharaman said, ''PM Narendra Modi's visit to the US last month and his meeting with the US president have enhanced the strength and dynamism of partnership between both the countries.'' The historic visit paved the way for new avenues of collaboration, propelling our partnership to a greater height, Sitharaman said in her statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023