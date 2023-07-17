Taiwan vice president to attend Paraguay inauguration next month
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 17-07-2023 10:15 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 10:14 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan Vice President William Lai will attend next month's inauguration of the new Paraguay president, Taiwan's presidential office said on Monday.
Lai will likely transit the United States to and from Paraguay, diplomatic sources have previously told Reuters, giving him the chance to discuss his own bid for Taiwan's presidency at elections in January.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- William Lai
- Paraguay
- Taiwan
Advertisement