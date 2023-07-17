Two top Singapore ruling party lawmakers quit - PM's office
The speaker of Singapore's parliament and another senior ruling party lawmaker have resigned, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's office said on Monday.
Lee's office said in a statement the resignations of speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and lawmaker Cheng Li Hui were necessary to maintain high standards of propriety. Both were members of the People's Action Party.
