Rahul Gandhi leaves Sonia Gandhi’s residence, to take part in opposition unity meeting in Bengaluru

Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi left his mother Sonia Gandhi’s 10 Janpath residence on Monday to take part in the two-day meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru

ANI | Updated: 17-07-2023 11:32 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 11:32 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaving for opposition meeting in Bengaluru (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India] 17 July (ANI) Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi left his mother Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence on Monday to take part in the two-day meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru. Congress has rallied support from  26 parties for the second opposition unity meeting to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The first opposition unity meeting was held in Patna last month.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, has been deputed as in-charge to monitor all the preparations for the meeting. Opposition leaders are expected to reach Bengaluru by Monday afternoon. The formal opposition meeting will take place on Tuesday. The meeting will start at about at 11 am and will continue till 4 pm. Party leader Sonia Gandhi will also be present.

An informal meeting is scheduled at 6 pm after which there will be dinner at 8 pm. According to sources, the name of the opposition alliance will be decided, and the common minimum programme may also be discussed in the Bengaluru meeting.

Several committees are expected to be formed which will hold meetings to deliberate on various issues pertaining to the alliance. Various groups and sub-groups may also be formed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

