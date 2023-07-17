“Opposition never considered JD(S) a part of them”: Kumaraswamy on opposition meet in Bengaluru

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said that the opposition never considered Janata Dal-Secular as part of them and his party will not be part of any opposition alliance. He also said that his party has not received an invitation from BJP-led National Democratic Alliance for a meeting on July 18.

"Opposition never considered JD(S) a part of them. So, there is no question of JD(S) being a party of any Mahagathbandhan," he said. He was responding to a query about the meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru on July 17-18.

Asked about any invitation from NDA, he said they will see on that front. "NDA has not invited our party for any meeting. We will see on that front," Kumaraswamy said.

He said Mahagathbandhan managers are delusional that "JD-S is drowned". The JD-S leader slammed the Congress government in Karnataka and said it had put up posters along the roads "boasting about its achievements".

"They have spent crores of rupees. The death of farmers is not seen. Forty-two farmers committed suicide. The government is yet to speak on this matter," he said. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the meeting of opposition parties will be attended by leaders from 26 parties. The opposition parties are seeking to put up a united front against the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

An informal meeting of opposition parties is scheduled at 6 pm on Monday after which there will be dinner at 8 pm. The formal meeting will be held on Tuesday. The first opposition unity meeting was held in Patna last month. (ANI)

