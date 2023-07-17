Opposition Unity meeting has already started creating an impact: Sitaram Yechury

Ahead of the second Opposition meeting CPI(Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury said that the meeting will definitely create an impact. "Naturally Opposition Meeting would create an impact, that's why we are here. In fact people are asking questions whether It would create an impact, it is creating an impact already and it will," Yechury said.

The CPI (M) General Secretary said that cooperation among the opposition is needed "in order to ensure that the country we are born in remains the country we were born in." Asked about whether they had a consensus on the prime ministerial face, Yechury said, "The media should wait the cross the bridge when you reach it"

D Raja, General Secretary, CPI said that the BJP is rattled by the meeting. "After Karnataka elections we had one meeting at Patna. It was an important meeting and all parties which attended Patna meeting expressed their strong resolve to fight unitedly and defeat BJP in order to save the nation, Constitution, democracy, federalism and secular fabric of our society. After that this meeting is going to take place in Bengaluru today and tomorrow and more number of parties is going to participate in Bengaluru meeting to BJP is getting rattled. The have become desperate," Raja said.

D Raja said that the BJP had earlier mocked the Patan meeting but they have called for a meeting themselves, which showed that they were rattled and desperate. "As far as our party is concerned Bengaluru meeting will be one step forward in our struggle against the BJP in order to save the country," he said.

Leaders of Opposition parties have converged at hotel Taj West End in Bengaluru as part of efforts to present a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the Centre. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, has been deputed as in-charge to monitor all the preparations for the meeting. (ANI)

