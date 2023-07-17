Maha: Opposition parties to demand removal of Neelam Gorhe as Council deputy chairperson
Opposition parties in Maharashtra have decided to meet the governor to demand the removal of Neelam Gorhe as deputy chairperson of the state Legislative Council, following her recent move to switch over from the Shiv Sena UBT to the rival Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.Shiv Sena UBT legislator Ambadas Danve on Monday told reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan complex here that Gorhe has been suspended by the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.
Opposition parties in Maharashtra have decided to meet the governor to demand the removal of Neelam Gorhe as deputy chairperson of the state Legislative Council, following her recent move to switch over from the Shiv Sena (UBT) to the rival Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Ambadas Danve on Monday told reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan complex here that Gorhe has been ''suspended'' by the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. Hence, she ''does not have the right'' to remain the Council's deputy chairperson, claimed Danve who was accompanied by leaders from the Opposition Congress and NCP's Sharad Pawar camp.
Gorhe, a trusted aide of Thackeray, joined the Shiv Sena on July 7, saying the ruling party is heading in the right direction under the leadership of Eknath Shinde.
She also said that she decided to join the Shiv Sena keeping in mind women's issues and overall development of the state and country. "Gorhe was earlier with the Shiv Sena (UBT). After she joined the Eknath Shinde faction, we have suspended her from the party. Thus, she does not hold any right to remain on the post of the Legislative Council's deputy chairperson," said Danve, who is leader of the opposition in the Upper House.
"We are meeting the governor with a demand to remove her from the post," he added.
At present, the post of the Legislative Council's chairperson is lying vacant.
