Mamata leaves for Bengaluru opposition meet

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee left for Bengaluru on Monday to attend the second meeting of the non-BJP parties there. Sources in the TMC said though Banerjee will be present at the meeting, she would skip the dinner hosted on Monday evening owing to her post-surgery routine prescribed by doctors.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-07-2023 13:56 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 13:54 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee left for Bengaluru on Monday to attend the second meeting of the non-BJP parties there. She was accompanied by her nephew and party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Twenty-four opposition parties, including the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), have been invited for the two-day meeting.

Around 15 non-BJP parties had met in Patna on June 23 to formulate a coalition force to take on the saffron party in the 2024 general elections. Sources in the TMC said though Banerjee will be present at the meeting, she would skip the dinner hosted on Monday evening owing to her post-surgery routine prescribed by doctors. Banerjee is scheduled to return on July 18.

