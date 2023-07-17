Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan to attend NDA meet on Tuesday
Jana Sena Party founder and actor Pawan Kalyan will attend the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting scheduled in Delhi on Tuesday, party sources said.
Kalyan will be accompanied by Nadendla Manohar, Jana Sena's political affairs committee chairman, the sources said on Monday. The actor-politician received an invitation to attend the meeting and he will leave for Delhi from Tirupati on Monday evening, a party official told PTI. He is in the temple town currently to complain against a woman police inspector for allegedly slapping a party worker recently. Kalyan's Jana Sena fought the 2019 Assembly and Parliamentary elections alone and faced a debacle, winning just one Assembly seat. However, soon after the polls, he quickly patched up with the BJP and two have decided to work together. Earlier, Kalyan hinted at possible alliances which could include the Jana Sena and the TDP or the triumvirate of Jana Sena, TDP and BJP and also the possibility of his party going it alone.
Though Kalyan's party is in alliance with the BJP, he also maintains a good relationship with the TDP and its chief N Chandrababu Naidu. On several occasions, Kalyan vociferously asserted that his sole aim was to trounce the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP and declared that he will not allow a split in opposition votes which could end up benefiting the ruling party.
