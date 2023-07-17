Left Menu

Like-minded parties united against Modi govt's 'vendetta politics': Kharge

Condemning the Enforcement Directorate raids at multiple premises of DMK leader K Ponmudy, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said all like-minded parties are united against the vendetta politics of the Modi government and shall not be bogged down by these cowardly tactics to trample upon democracy.

Like-minded parties united against Modi govt's 'vendetta politics': Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.
Condemning the Enforcement Directorate raids at multiple premises of DMK leader K Ponmudy, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said all like-minded parties are united against the ''vendetta politics'' of the Modi government and shall not be bogged down by these ''cowardly tactics to trample upon democracy''. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at multiple premises of Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Ponmudy and his MP son Gautham Sigamani Pon in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining, official sources said. Escorted by armed personnel of the CRPF, the officials of the federal probe agency searched the premises under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). In a tweet, Kharge said, ''We condemn the ED raids against Tamil Nadu Education Minister, Dr. K. Ponmudy, just before our crucial opposition meeting.'' This has become Modi government's predictable script in order to intimidate and divide the opposition, he said. ''All like-minded parties are united against the vendetta politics of the Modi Govt and shall not be bogged down by these cowardly tactics to trample upon democracy,'' Kharge said. Speaking with reporters here, Kharge also alleged that the raids were also targeted at the DMK-Congress alliance in Tamil Nadu. Neither the DMK nor the Congress will be scared by this, he said. Top leaders of 26 opposition parties are expected to brainstorm in Bengaluru on Tuesday at the official conclave of Opposition parties where they are likely to start work on a common minimum programme and announce a joint agitational plan to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

