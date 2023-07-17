Left Menu

"We have united to defeat BJP": MK Stalin on Opposition unity meeting; slams ED raids on State minister

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport before flying to Bengaluru to attend the Opposition meet, CM Stalin said," "All Opposition parties have united to defeat the BJP-led Central government. We took the decision in Bihar to convene the second meeting in Karnataka today and tomorrow".

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said that the Opposition parties have united to "defeat" the the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections while terming the the Enforcement Directorate raids at the residence of State minister K Ponmudi as "diversionary tactics" coming ahead of the second unity Opposition meeting. Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport before flying to Bengaluru to attend the Opposition meet, CM Stalin said," "All Opposition parties have united to defeat the BJP-led Central government. We took the decision in Bihar to convene the second meeting in Karnataka today and tomorrow".

"Opposition unity which started in Bihar last month will continue during the second meeting in Bengaluru," CM Stalin added. On being asked about the ED raids at the residence of  State higher Education Minister K Ponmudi, Stalin said, "This was a false case initiated by the then Jayalalithaa Government against him thirteen years ago. The ED raids reflect the BJP's frustration."

"The raid is a diversionary tactic in the light of the Opposition meeting," he added. He accused both, Governor RN Ravi and ED of being involved in "election propaganda" against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government

On question to raise Cauvery issue, bone of contention between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, in the Bengaluru meeting, he said, "The meeting is not meant for discussing Cauvery issue". Officials of the ED on Monday searched Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi's residence in Villupuram district. More details were waited in this matter.

Earlier, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the meeting of opposition parties will be attended by leaders from 26 parties. The opposition parties are seeking to put up a united front against the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

An informal meeting of opposition parties is scheduled at 6 pm on Monday after which there will be dinner at 8 pm. All bigwigs in the opposition, including former Congress president, Sonia Gandhi, along with Rahul Gandhi are expected to attend the crucial opposition meeting in Bengaluru.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also confirmed its presence at the meeting on Sunday. This came after the Congress made its stand clear and said that it will oppose the Centre's ordinance on administrative services in Delhi if a bill is brought to replace the ordinance in the Parliament. The formal meeting will be held on Tuesday. The first opposition unity meeting was held in Patna last month. (ANI)

