Chirag Paswan meets Amit Shah ahead of NDA meeting

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan met senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, a day ahead of the ruling National Democratic Alliance meeting.

Paswan is in talks with the BJP for finalising his party's share of Lok Sabha seats in Bihar for the 2024 general elections, and the meeting is being seen as part of that exercise.

Union minister Nityanand Rai, a senior BJP leader from Bihar, had earlier met Paswan twice. The undivided LJP under late stalwart Dalit leader Ram Vilas Paswan, Chirag's father, had contested six Lok Sabha seats in 2019 and also received a Rajya Sabha seat as part of its seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP.

Paswan wants the BJP to stick to the same arrangement despite a division in his party.

