Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi arrive at Bengaluru ahead of joint Oppn meeting

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and party leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Bengaluru to take part in the two-day meeting of opposition parties. 

ANI | Updated: 17-07-2023 15:49 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 15:49 IST
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and party leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Bengaluru (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and party leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Bengaluru to take part in the two-day meeting of opposition parties. Meanwhile, they were received by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other senior leaders of the party.

Earlier, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Singh and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko also arrived at Bengaluru airport. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "...2/3rd of the population is going to defeat BJP. I hope that the people of the country will give BJP a massive defeat...I am receiving inputs from all corners of the country that the BJP will be wiped out..."

Congress has rallied support from 26 parties for the second opposition unity meeting to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The first opposition unity meeting was held in Patna last month. The formal opposition meeting will take place on Tuesday. The meeting will start at about 11 am and will continue till 4 pm.

The opposition parties are seeking to put up a united front against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. An informal meeting is scheduled at 6 pm after which there will be dinner at 8 pm.

According to sources, the name of the opposition alliance will be decided, and the common minimum programme may also be discussed in the Bengaluru meeting. Several committees are expected to be formed which will hold meetings to deliberate on various issues pertaining to the alliance. Various groups and sub-groups may also be formed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

