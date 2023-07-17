Left Menu

J&K BJP chief serves defamation notice on former MLC Surinder Choudhary

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Monday served a defamation notice on former MLC Surinder Choudhary for his remarks against him while quitting the party recently.Raina sought an unconditional apology from Choudhary within a week for his attempts to damage his reputation among the masses and the party ranks and warned of a defamation suit worth Rs 5 crore against him after the expiry of the deadline.Choudhary quit the Peoples Democratic Party on March 30 last year and joined the BJP within a week.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-07-2023 17:44 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 17:44 IST
J&K BJP chief serves defamation notice on former MLC Surinder Choudhary
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Monday served a defamation notice on former MLC Surinder Choudhary for his remarks against him while quitting the party recently.

Raina sought an unconditional apology from Choudhary within a week for his attempts to damage his reputation among the masses and the party ranks and warned of a defamation suit worth Rs 5 crore against him after the expiry of the deadline.

Choudhary quit the Peoples Democratic Party on March 30 last year and joined the BJP within a week. However, he left the BJP and joined the National Conference on July 7 this year.

Choudhary announced his decision to quit the BJP on his Twitter handle and levelled allegations against Raina.

Raina told PTI, ''I have served a legal notice on Choudhary through my lawyer...for levelling baseless allegations against me with the sole aim to defame my reputation within the party and the masses. He should apologize within one week or prepare for legal action.'' ''You may choose any political party that suits your ambition, yet the choice of words in the tweet on July 11 are purely inappropriate, rather defamatory to my clients and the BJP, despite you knowing well that my client was not involved in any of the alleged acts,'' the legal notice to Choudhary read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023