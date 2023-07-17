Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren leaves for Bengaluru opposition meet
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren left for Bengaluru on Monday to attend the second meeting of opposition parties. Fifteen parties had attended the last meeting for opposition unity hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 23.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren left for Bengaluru on Monday to attend the second meeting of opposition parties. Senior leaders from 26 opposition parties including the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been invited for the two-day meeting to start work on a common minimum programme and announce a joint agitational plan to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Soren is scheduled to return to Ranchi on July 18. Fifteen parties had attended the last meeting for opposition unity hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 23. The top leaders who are expected to attend the meeting include Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, besides former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
