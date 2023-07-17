Left Menu

38 parties have confirmed participation in NDA meeting Tuesday: J P Nadda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2023 17:55 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 17:55 IST
38 parties have confirmed participation in NDA meeting Tuesday: J P Nadda
Leaders of 38 parties have confirmed their participation in a meeting of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to be held in the national capital on Tuesday, BJP president J P Nadda said.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Nadda said NDA's reach and scope have increased over the years.

He said the NDA constituents are upbeat due to the positive impact of the Narendra Modi government's schemes and policies.

The meeting of the BJP-led coalition is scheduled to be held on a day several opposition parties are set to hold deliberations in Bengaluru to chalk out a joint strategy to take on the BJP unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The NDA meeting here will see the presence of a host of existing and new BJP allies as the ruling party has worked overtime in recent weeks and months to seal fresh alliances and win back those who had quit the ruling combine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

