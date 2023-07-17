Left Menu

Calling special Assembly session in June was 'breach of law', Punjab governor tells CM Mann

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-07-2023 18:08 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 18:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit Monday wrote to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, saying he believed that calling the two-day special Assembly session held last month was a "breach of law and procedure".

In his letter, Purohit said he is considering the possibility of referring the four Bills passed during the session to the President. Purohit's response came two days after Mann urged him to sign the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

This was among the four Bills passed in the special session held on June 19 and 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

