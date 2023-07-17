Calling special Assembly session in June was 'breach of law', Punjab governor tells CM Mann
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-07-2023 18:08 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 18:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit Monday wrote to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, saying he believed that calling the two-day special Assembly session held last month was a "breach of law and procedure".
In his letter, Purohit said he is considering the possibility of referring the four Bills passed during the session to the President. Purohit's response came two days after Mann urged him to sign the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
This was among the four Bills passed in the special session held on June 19 and 20.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhagwant Mann
- Mann
- Banwarilal Purohit
- Purohit
- Assembly
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Punjab CM Mann announces to recover Rs 55 lakh spent on gangster Ansari's stay from Captain and Randhawa
"First learn process of law and investigation": Former Punjab CM slams CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab govt will recover money spent on keeping Ansari in jail from Amarinder Singh, says Mann; ex-CM hits back
"Press right button": Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann kickstarts AAP's Chhattisgarh campaign
Mann says Pb govt will recover money spent on keeping Ansari in jail from Amarinder Singh; ex-CM hits back