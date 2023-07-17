Chirag Paswan meets Amit Shah, holds discussion on alliance 

A day ahead of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan met Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday and had a discussion on the issues related to the alliance with BJP. "Had a positive discussion with the country's Home Minister respected Shri Amit Shah in New Delhi on issues related to the alliance," Paswan tweeted after the meeting in Hindi.

On Saturday, BJP national president JP Nadda wrote to Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, inviting him to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting that is scheduled to be held on July 18, the LJP (Ram Vilas) informed through a tweet. The meeting in the national capital will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is being organised to mark the completion of 9 years of the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The LJP (Ram Vilas), significantly, is in alliance with the BJP at the Centre. It even holds a seat in the Lok Sabha, the Lower House of Parliament

Reacting to the BJP's invite to the NDA meeting, the LJP (Ram Vilas) chief said a final decision on attending the NDA meeting or formally joining the ruling alliance at the Centre ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections will be taken after holding consultations with all party leaders and workers. “We will take a final decision (on joining the NDA) after consulting all the party leaders and workers. We have supported BJP on various issues from time to time, but the final decision on whether to go to the NDA meeting or join the alliance (ahead of the Lok Sabha polls) will be taken after holding discussions with all party leaders,” Chirag Paswan told ANI on Saturday. (ANI)

