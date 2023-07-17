"After Narendra Modi became PM, economic condition of country destroyed," Siddaramaiah slams BJP

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, the economic condition of the country was destroyed. Talking to the reporters ahead of the two-day joint Opposition meeting, Siddaramaiah said, "BJP is the party which destroyed the economy of the country, not Opposition parties. After Narendra Modi became PM, the economic condition of the country was destroyed, prices were raised, farmers poor are in distressed condition and because of communal issues people are living in scary situations."

Siddaramaiah also hoped that the people of the country would give BJP a massive defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "BJP and PM Modi will not get a mandate this time, they will lose this time," he said.

Karnataka CM also asserted that the influence of PM Narendra Modi is waning and that the decline of the BJP has initiated in Karnataka. "Didn't we defeat Modi in Karnataka, BJP's loss in all the places, where Modi campaigned? During the Karnataka assembly elections, PM Narendra Modi visited the state 28 times. The decline of the BJP has begun in Karnataka. We'll win the majority of seats in Lok Sabha 2024 polls, and BJP and NDA alliance parties will lose."

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin said that the Opposition parties have united to "defeat" the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections while terming the Enforcement Directorate raids at the residence of State Minister K Ponmudi as "diversionary tactics" coming ahead of the second unity Opposition meeting. Speaking to reporters, CM Stalin said," "All Opposition parties have united to defeat the BJP-led Central government. We took the decision in Bihar to convene the second meeting in Karnataka today and tomorrow".

The opposition parties are seeking to put up a united front against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. An informal meeting of opposition parties is scheduled at 6 pm on Monday after which there will be dinner at 8 pm. The formal opposition meeting will take place on Tuesday. The meeting will start at about 11 am and will continue till 4 pm. Party leader Sonia Gandhi will also be present.

Meanwhile, big posters and banners were seen put up on Race Course Road in Bengaluru welcoming leaders of various opposition parties for the joint opposition meeting at the Taj West End Hotel in the Karnataka capital. Congress has rallied support from 26 parties for the second opposition unity meeting to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The first opposition unity meeting was held in Patna last month.

Several committees are expected to be formed which will hold meetings to deliberate on various issues pertaining to the alliance. Various groups and sub-groups may also be formed. (ANI)

