Work in 'whole of government' approach to make G20 Summit a success: Principal Secy to PM P K Mishra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2023 21:04 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 21:04 IST
Work in 'whole of government' approach to make G20 Summit a success: Principal Secy to PM P K Mishra
Principal Secretary to the prime minister P K Mishra on Monday asked all agencies to work in a "whole of government" approach for the success of the G20 Summit being held here in September.

Chairing the 6th meeting of the Coordination Committee on India's G20 Presidency, he reviewed the administrative arrangements for the G-20 Summit to be held here on September 9 and 10, an official statement said.

Dry runs and mock exercises will be held at the summit venue to facilitate the seamless working of different agencies, the statement said citing decisions taken at the meet.

