Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION DEL110 OPPN-4THLD MEET **** 'United We Stand' is Opposition's slogan as leaders begin 2-day brainstorming session Bengaluru: With a call for unity, top leaders of 26 opposition parties began crucial deliberations on Monday to chalk out their joint programme aimed at defeating the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. By Sanjeev Chopra and Ananya Sengupta **** DEL113 NDA-2NDLDALL CHIRAG PASWAN **** Chirag Paswan meets Shah, Nadda; returns to NDA New Delhi: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan has decided to return to the NDA, BJP chief J P Nadda announced on Monday, hours after Paswan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a day before the crucial meeting of the ruling coalition. **** DEL108 NDA-LD MEET **** 38 parties to attend NDA meet in Delhi on Tuesday New Delhi: Several new BJP allies, including Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), O P Rajbhar-led SBSP and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), will join a key meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) here on Tuesday as the ruling party eyes a grand show of strength amid a get-together of opposition parties in Bengaluru ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. **** DEL103 SC-DERC-LD CHAIRPERSON **** SC asks CM Kejriwal, LG Saxena to rise above ''political bickering'', asks them to meet and decide on DERC chief appointment New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to rise above ''political bickering'' and discuss who could head the national capital's power regulator DERC, saying the two constitutional functionaries should get down to ''serious work of governance" away from glare of publicity. **** BOM37 GJ-RS POLLS-JAISHANKAR **** Jaishankar, two other BJP candidates elected to Rajya Sabha 'uncontested' from Gujarat Ahmedabad: Three candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, were on Monday declared elected ''uncontested'' to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat, officials said. **** BOM11 MP-VANDE-BHARAT-2NDLD FIRE **** Fire in battery box of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat train; no casualty Bhopal, Jul 17 (PTI) A fire broke out in the battery box of a coach of the Vande Bharat train heading from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal to New Delhi on Monday morning, a senior railway official said. **** DEL106 PB-GOVERNOR-2ND LD SESSION **** Punjab CM, Raj Bhavan tussle: Governor questions legality of assembly session, sits on Bills Chandigarh: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday told Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that calling the special assembly session last month was a likely ''breach of law and procedure'' and indicated that he may not sign off soon on the Bills passed during that sitting of the House. **** DEL104 DEF-ARGENTINA-INDIA **** Argentina Defence Minister arrives in India on four-day visit New Delhi: Argentina's Defence Minister Jorge Enrique Taiana on Monday arrived here on a four-day visit to India during which he will hold talks with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh to further consolidate the defence cooperation between the two countries, officials said. **** BUSINESS DEL95 BIZ-LD-STATES-EXPORT-INDEX **** Tamil Nadu tops NITI's Export Preparedness Index 2022, Gujarat skids to 4th slot New Delhi: Tamil Nadu has pipped Maharashtra and Gujarat to emerge as the top state in the Niti Aayog's Export Preparedness Index 2022. **** DEL107 BIZ-G20-LD DISCUSSION **** G20 FMs deliberate on risks to global economy, steps to promote green technologies Gandhinagar: Finance ministers of G20 nations on Monday deliberated on the global economy and risks, issues related to crypto assets as well as policy measures for promoting green and low-carbon technologies on the opening day of the ministerial conference. **** DEL100 BIZ-GOVT-BYJUS **** Govt orders inspection of edtech major BYJU's amid financial, corp governance concerns New Delhi: The corporate affairs ministry has ordered an inspection of the books of BYJU'S, a senior government official said on Monday amid the edtech major facing multiple headwinds, including delay in submitting financial statements and concerns over corporate governance issues. **** LEGAL LGD41 SC-DERC-CHAIRPERSON-LG **** Delhi govt's contention that only it has monopoly over concern for Delhi citizens fundamentally flawed: LG to SC New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) It is a ''fundamentally-flawed contention'' of the Arvind Kejriwal-led political establishment in Delhi that only they ''monopolise'' the issues of concern for the citizens here, the lieutenant governor of the national capital told the Supreme Court on Monday. **** FOREING FGN21 BIMSTEC-JAISHANKAR ****Jaishankar participates in BIMSTEC meeting in Bangkok; discusses ways to strengthen ''resilience and coordination'' among members Bangkok: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a productive discussion with his counterparts from the BIMSTEC region and the leaders focused on strengthening ''resilience and coordination'' among them with the common objective to enhance growth and promote prosperity. ****

