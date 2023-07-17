Left Menu

Something more “substantive” will be done in oppn meeting in Bengaluru: NC leader Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday said that something more “substantive” will be done in the opposition meeting being held in Karnataka’s Bengaluru.

ANI | Updated: 17-07-2023 21:34 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 21:34 IST
Something more “substantive” will be done in oppn meeting in Bengaluru: NC leader Omar Abdullah
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday said that something more "substantive" will be done in the opposition meeting being held in Karnataka's Bengaluru. Abdullah reached Bengaluru to attend the two-day meeting of Opposition parties.

"This is only the second meeting. Obviously, I hope that something more substantive will be done in this meeting because the last meeting was just the beginning. We wanted to see how many parties are attending, and what their individual points of view are. This is the second in the series of meetings, we need to have something more substantive," he said while talking to the reporters. Many leaders from various parties arrived in Bengaluru to attend the meeting.

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin said that the Opposition parties have united to "defeat" the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections while terming the Enforcement Directorate raids at the residence of State Minister K Ponmudi as "diversionary tactics" coming ahead of the second unity Opposition meeting. Speaking to reporters, CM Stalin said," "All Opposition parties have united to defeat the BJP-led Central government. We took the decision in Bihar to convene the second meeting in Karnataka today and tomorrow".

The opposition parties are seeking to put up a united front against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. An informal meeting of opposition parties is scheduled at 6 pm on Monday after which there will be dinner at 8 pm. The formal opposition meeting will take place on Tuesday. The meeting will start at about 11 am and will continue till 4 pm. Party leader Sonia Gandhi will also be present.

Meanwhile, big posters and banners were seen put up on Race Course Road in Bengaluru welcoming leaders of various opposition parties for the joint opposition meeting at the Taj West End Hotel in the Karnataka capital. Congress has rallied support from 26 parties for the second opposition unity meeting to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The first opposition unity meeting was held in Patna last month.

Several committees are expected to be formed which will hold meetings to deliberate on various issues pertaining to the alliance. Various groups and sub-groups may also be formed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
3
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023