Something more “substantive” will be done in oppn meeting in Bengaluru: NC leader Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday said that something more "substantive" will be done in the opposition meeting being held in Karnataka's Bengaluru. Abdullah reached Bengaluru to attend the two-day meeting of Opposition parties.

"This is only the second meeting. Obviously, I hope that something more substantive will be done in this meeting because the last meeting was just the beginning. We wanted to see how many parties are attending, and what their individual points of view are. This is the second in the series of meetings, we need to have something more substantive," he said while talking to the reporters. Many leaders from various parties arrived in Bengaluru to attend the meeting.

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin said that the Opposition parties have united to "defeat" the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections while terming the Enforcement Directorate raids at the residence of State Minister K Ponmudi as "diversionary tactics" coming ahead of the second unity Opposition meeting. Speaking to reporters, CM Stalin said," "All Opposition parties have united to defeat the BJP-led Central government. We took the decision in Bihar to convene the second meeting in Karnataka today and tomorrow".

The opposition parties are seeking to put up a united front against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. An informal meeting of opposition parties is scheduled at 6 pm on Monday after which there will be dinner at 8 pm. The formal opposition meeting will take place on Tuesday. The meeting will start at about 11 am and will continue till 4 pm. Party leader Sonia Gandhi will also be present.

Meanwhile, big posters and banners were seen put up on Race Course Road in Bengaluru welcoming leaders of various opposition parties for the joint opposition meeting at the Taj West End Hotel in the Karnataka capital. Congress has rallied support from 26 parties for the second opposition unity meeting to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The first opposition unity meeting was held in Patna last month.

Several committees are expected to be formed which will hold meetings to deliberate on various issues pertaining to the alliance. Various groups and sub-groups may also be formed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)