Work in 'whole of government' approach to make G20 Summit a success: Principal Secy to PM P K Mishra

Principal Secretary to the prime minister P K Mishra on Monday asked all agencies to work in a "whole of government" approach for the success of the G20 Summit being held here in September.

Chairing the 6th meeting of the Coordination Committee on India's G20 Presidency, he reviewed the administrative arrangements for the G-20 Summit to be held here on September 9 and 10, an official statement said.

Dry runs and mock exercises will be held at the summit venue to facilitate the seamless working of different agencies, the statement said citing decisions taken at the meet.

The focus of the meeting was to review the preparatory aspects relating to the G20 Summit to be held here on September 9 and 10. The Committee took stock of the arrangements at the Summit venue as well as all aspects relating to protocol, security, airport coordination, media, infrastructure upgrades and arrangements in Delhi and neighbouring states. Mishra called on all agencies to work in a "whole of government" approach, to make the G20 Summit a success, the statement said. The Committee members also visited venues proposed for different meetings and perused the minutest of the details. It was also decided to have dry runs and mock exercises so that different agencies work in a seamless manner, it said. The committee also provided guidance and direction for work on different preparatory aspects for the forthcoming G20 Summit and decided to convene again for a further review in the next two weeks. The meeting provided an opportunity for a review of the G20 meetings held so far and the remaining meetings scheduled under India's G20 Presidency. The committee noted that under its G20 Presidency, India has organised 170 meetings in 55 different locations in the country. A number of meetings at the ministerial level are scheduled to be held in the months of July and August.

The Coordination Committee has been authorised by the Union Cabinet to oversee all preparations and arrangements relating to India's Presidency of the G20. Till date, five meetings of the Coordination Committee have taken place. In addition to this, a number of meetings have been held to discuss specific substantive and logistical issues relating to India's G20 Presidency. Others present during the meeting included NSA Ajit Doval and Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)