"Na humne kisi ko chhoda hai na kisi ko bulaya hai...," JP Nadda on leaders who left NDA

A day ahead of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Monday said that BJP is a party who worls on the idelology of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas" implying that our party neither belives in leaving anyone nor calling anyone as we keep faith in everyone. When asked about RLSP's Upendra Kushwaha and others leaving NDA and coming back to NDA again, JP Nadda said that "Na humne kisi ko chhoda hai na kisi ko bulaya hai (Neither we have left anyone nor we have called). Our ideology will always remain the same. The set principle of NDA is that we don't leave anyone, we keep faith and love towards those who leave and come whenever they want."

Meanwhile, on asked upon Nitish Kumar he said that, "They left and they came. We don't leave anyone." "Even after leaving us, our conversation, our behaviour has always been friendly because our broader picture is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas," he added.

BJP national president said that the ruling BJP's 38 partners have confirmed attending the NDA meeting on Tuesday. "Our 38 partners have confirmed attending the NDA meeting to be held tomorrow," JP Nadda.

Highlighting about the governance under BJP-led NDA government, he said that in the last nine years, "the graph and scope have increased". Replying on who will attend the meeting of NDA JP Nadda said, "The picture will be clear tomorrow, but keep one thing in mind, we have said earlier also that NDA's agenda is clear, we take everyone along to serve the country, we have never left anyone at a crossroads."

"The work of Good governance has been done in the last 9 years by the NDA government and we are continuously working on it. Rs 28 lakh cr have directly transferred to the beneficiaries (DBT) till date," Nadda said. He further said that in the last nine years, the government have seen the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has been appreciated by many people.

"Zero tolerance for corruption has also increased. The PM has also set an example in Covid-19 management," BJP National President said. The NDA meeting in the national capital will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is being organised to mark the completion of 9 years of the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

