UP govt has done wonderful work, Lucknow is on path of development: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that today Lucknow is walking on the path of development and the state government has done wonderful work. While addressing a public event in Lucknow, Rajnath Singh said, "Today Lucknow is walking on the path of development. The state government has done wonderful work. Today UP has 6 operational expressways and 8 more are under construction. There are 3 international airports operational in the state. I thank PM Modi and CM Yogi for their vision. There is an infrastructure revolution in UP. Thanks to our transport minister Nitin Gadkari."

Earlier today Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several road development projects in Lucknow. On the occasion, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that before 2014 infrastructure was weak in the country.

"Today the difference between India before 2014 and India after 2014 is clearly visible. Infrastructure was weak in India before 2014. Corruption in the Akhilesh government had become dominant in such a way that it had created distrust among the general public. In the last 9 years, India has become self-sufficient in the field of security," CM Yogi said. He also mentioned that India has become self sufficient in the field of security in the last nine years.

Earlier pitching for harmony among political parties, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that every Bharatiya Janata Party leader should build relations across party lines. "It is every BJP worker's hard work that has resulted in winning the municipal elections. We have to make sure that we maintain healthy relations with other political parties as well. There should not be any bitterness. Our party is different from other political parties...If people have the same view for BJP as that of the opposition, we will no longer be known as the party with a difference," he said. (ANI)

