Left Menu

UP govt has done wonderful work, Lucknow is on path of development: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that today Lucknow is walking on the path of development and the state government has done wonderful work.

ANI | Updated: 17-07-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 21:44 IST
UP govt has done wonderful work, Lucknow is on path of development: Rajnath Singh
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that today Lucknow is walking on the path of development and the state government has done wonderful work. While addressing a public event in Lucknow, Rajnath Singh said, "Today Lucknow is walking on the path of development. The state government has done wonderful work. Today UP has 6 operational expressways and 8 more are under construction. There are 3 international airports operational in the state. I thank PM Modi and CM Yogi for their vision. There is an infrastructure revolution in UP. Thanks to our transport minister Nitin Gadkari."

Earlier today Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several road development projects in Lucknow. On the occasion, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that before 2014 infrastructure was weak in the country.

"Today the difference between India before 2014 and India after 2014 is clearly visible. Infrastructure was weak in India before 2014. Corruption in the Akhilesh government had become dominant in such a way that it had created distrust among the general public. In the last 9 years, India has become self-sufficient in the field of security," CM Yogi said. He also mentioned that India has become self sufficient in the field of security in the last nine years.

Earlier pitching for harmony among political parties, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that every Bharatiya Janata Party leader should build relations across party lines. "It is every BJP worker's hard work that has resulted in winning the municipal elections. We have to make sure that we maintain healthy relations with other political parties as well. There should not be any bitterness. Our party is different from other political parties...If people have the same view for BJP as that of the opposition, we will no longer be known as the party with a difference," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
3
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023