Biden, Vatican emissary to meet on Russian deportations of Ukrainian children - Politico

Pope Francis has sent a high-level emissary to speak with U.S. President Joe Biden about Moscow's deportation of Ukrainian children, Politico reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the meeting. Cardinal Matteo Zuppi is expected to meet Biden at the White House on Tuesday, Politico said.

Russia says it has evacuated children from the conflict zone for their own protection. The Vatican said earlier that Zuppi was going to Washington on Monday to meet U.S. officials as a follow-up to his talks in Kyiv and Moscow.

