CM-Raj Bhavan tussle: Governor questions legality of assembly session, sits on Bills

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday told Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that the special assembly session last month was a likely "breach of law and procedure" and indicated he may not sign off soon on the Bills passed during that sitting of the House.

In a letter set to intensify the tussle between the state's Aam Aadmi Party government and the Raj Bhavan, Purohit questioned the legality of the Bills and said he was actively considering seeking the Attorney General's advice on them -- or referring them to the President.

The AAP reacted strongly, claiming Purohit's actions not only undermine the authority of the state assembly but also expose a "sinister agenda" to suppress the voice of the people.

Purohit's response came two days after CM Mann urged him to sign the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, aimed at ensuring free-to-air telecast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple in Amritsar. This was one of the four Bills passed during the June 20-21 session. They need the governor's assent to become laws.

In his reply to Mann's letter, Purohit wrote he will take action on the Bills after the legality of the session held last month was first examined. As governor, he was enjoined by the Constitution of India to ensure Bills are passed in accordance with law, he said.

"In order to discharge my duties conscientiously, I have proceeded to receive legal advice which gives me to believe that your calling of Vidhan Sabha session on 19-06-2023 and 20-06-2023 when these four Bills were passed was in breach of law and procedure, thereby casting doubt on the legitimacy and legality of those Bills," he wrote.

"In the background of the legal advice received," he added, "I am actively considering whether to obtain the legal opinion from the Attorney General of India, or as per the Constitution, to reserve these Bills for the consideration and consent of the President of India.

The two-day special session of the Punjab Assembly was technically an "extension" of the Budget session, which had not been prorogued. Therefore, it did not require the approval of the governor, it was argued.

During the brief session, the AAP-dominated Assembly also passed Bills meant to cut the governor and a central agency to size.

The Punjab Police (Amendment) Bill, 2023 sought to circumvent the role of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at the Centre in the selection of the state police chief.

The Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was meant to replace the governor with the chief minister as chancellor of state-run universities.

The governor told the CM that he did not wish to get into an exchange of words with him over what appeared to be a matter of his "private perception".

"With reference to your communication of 15th July, it appears from your own assertion that you are concerned with certain actions of 'a particular political family' that has prompted to passing of the Bill under reference," he wrote.

Mann's reference apparently was to the politically important Badal family, which dominates the Shiromani Akali Dal. The private channel which had been broadcasting the Gurbani is often said to be linked to the family.

"You have also pointed out what you perceive as the possible fall-out of any delay on my part in signing the Bill immediately. You have also thought it fit to describe the time taken by me as something that 'amounts to stifling the democratic will of the people of Punjab' ", the governor wrote on Monday.

"As Chief Minister you will appreciate that the people of Punjab are equally concerned with ensuring that laws which ultimately affect them are passed after following due procedure," he said.

AAP Punjab unit spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang slammed Purohit over the letter.

"By unconstitutionally referring the bills to the President, Governor Purohit reveals his true colours as an agent of the Centre. His actions not only undermine the authority of the state assembly but also expose a sinister agenda to suppress the voices of the people," he said.

Governor Purohit's "blatant disregard" for due process and his attempt to subvert the will of the elected representatives, is a slap in the face of democracy, Kang alleged.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami expressed satisfaction over Purohit's reply to the state government.

Dhami, who had earlier opposed the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, hoped that the governor would take decisions in accordance with the law in the future as well so that the sentiments of the people are represented.

Dhami said CM Mann should take a lesson from the reply sent by the governor and should avoid "unconstitutional and arbitrary" decisions in the future.

Mann had earlier said the agreement between the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) with the private channel will expire on July 23, claiming that if the Bill is not signed immediately millions of devotees could be deprived of watching the live telecast of Gurbani.

