Attempts being made to breathe new life into NDA after Patna opposition meet: Cong

The Congress on Monday asserted that Opposition unity would be ''a game changer'' for the Indian political scenario and took a swipe at the BJP, saying those who used to talk of defeating the opposition parties alone are now making attempts to breathe new life into the NDA which had become a ''ghost''.

Addressing a press conference here on the two-day crucial deliberations of opposition parties starting Monday evening, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has suddenly remembered the NDA (National Democratic Alliance).

''Attempts are being made to breathe new life into the NDA. There used to be no talk about NDA and suddenly since the past few days we are hearing and reading about it. Suddenly, it was reported that an NDA meeting has been called for tomorrow. So NDA, which had become a ghost, attempts are now being made to breathe a new life into it,'' Ramesh said.

This is a result of the meeting in Patna, he added.

Ramesh also said all parties have to decide whether they are with the forces defending the Constitution or with the party that is attacking the Constitution as the time for staying neutral has gone.

Soon after BJP chief J P Nadda announced that 38 parties have confirmed their participation in the NDA meeting on Tuesday, Ramesh said in a tweet, ''Suddenly the NDA is being sought to be revived years after it had become a farce. This is the direct impact of 26 Opposition parties coming together.'' ''After the Patna conclave on June 23rd, and the fact that more parties are attending the Bengaluru conclave tomorrow, the BJP is desperately trying to infuse life into the NDA,'' he said.

Addressing the presser alongside Ramesh, Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said that when the time comes, people will teach a lesson to those who have totally failed in governance and cheated them with false promises.

He said 26 opposition parties are here to move forward unitedly and give a solution for people's problems and to address the concerns over this ''dictatorial government's actions''.

''That is why we have come here. This is the second meeting. We will decide in this meeting what the course of action would be in future,'' Venugopal said.

The Parliament session is also starting on July 20 and the opposition parties will chalk out the strategy for that also, he said.

''We are very sure that this is going to be a game changer for Indian political scenario and we are very happy to see that after the Patna meeting those who were saying that 'we are very comfortable in defeating the entire Opposition alone', have now started meetings, that is the real success of opposition unity,'' Venugopal said.

Asked who would be the leader of the alliance, Venugopal said, ''We have enough leaders, who have proved their mettle in various capacities. You don't worry about the leader, worry about the situation in the country.'' He said the opposition parties are all united by a common purpose to protect democracy, constitutional rights and the independence of institutions in this country.

''These are all under attack from the BJP government. They want to silence the Opposition voice. They are using their agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, CBI to suppress the voice of Opposition. The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi was the biggest example of that,'' Venugopal alleged.

''The incident happening in Maharashtra also shows that. They want to destabilise elected governments by misusing these agencies,'' he said referring to the Ajit Pawar-led revolt in the NCP.

Venugopal also said that Manipur has been ''burning'' since the last 75 days and the ''silence of the PM is shocking''.

The people of the country are in great distress, he claimed, pointing to unemployment and price rise.

He alleged that the government was making no attempts to address the common concerns of the people.

Venugopal said 26 political parties from all over India will participate in the second Opposition summit in Bengaluru on July 18 after a ''successful'' meeting in Patna.

He also said the opposition parties will extensively debate on all issues including whether to go with the same UPA name or coin a new nomenclature. In their meeting in Patna, the opposition parties resolved to take on the BJP unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Hailing the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Venugopal said Rahul Gandhi is the mass leader in the Congress party and his efforts were praised in the last meeting as well.

