Raise voice in Parliament against destructive YSRCP rule, Naidu tells TDP MPs

Andhra Pradesh Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed TDP Members of Parliament MPs to raise their voice on the floor of the House against the allegedly destructive rule of YSRCP in the state.He issued these guidelines while chairing a TDP Parliamentary party meeting, in which he claimed that the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government has failed to protect the interests of the state.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-07-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 21:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

He issued these guidelines while chairing a TDP Parliamentary party meeting, in which he claimed that the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government has failed to protect the interests of the state. "What has the YSRCP achieved despite having 31 MPs," Naidu was quoted as asking in a press release shared by the TDP on Monday. He added that the government has ''miserably failed'' in implementing the assurances given in the State Reorganisation Act. He pointed out that the time prescribed in the Act is coming to an end in a few more months, and demanded an explanation from the state government as to what it gained from the Centre in this period. According to Naidu, Reddy, who came to power promising to obtain special category status (SCS) could not even bring a single project or organisation to the state in the past four years. He said that the TDP will take a decision on various bills brought before Parliament as and when they are introduced. TDP MPs Ram Mohan Naidu, Galla Jayadev and Kanamedala Ravindra Kumar attended the meeting.

